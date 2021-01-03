The sun’s energy in one year surpasses the non-renewable energy that could be developed in the same period. Although the technology of tapping this solar energy has grown tremendously, the challenge is the storage of this energy and its distribution. These two variables have hindered the massive exploration of solar power. Nevertheless, researchers at the […]
Lockheed Martin is optimistic that the Aerojet contract will be accepted
In December 2020, Lockheed Martin signed a deal to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne for $4.4 billion. Aerojet Rocketdyne is a US company that manufactures rocket and missile propulsion systems. Lockheed Martin is a security, defense, and aerospace company that work with the Department of Defense (DoD), NASA, and other commercial agencies. This deal is yet to […]
Beyond exits: Founders look back on the creation and sale of startups in space
In recent commercial space property purchases, entrepreneurs have primarily stayed with the companies they founded or gone on to join new space agencies. Doug Campbell, who serves as the co-founder of Roccor, and Scott Larson, who co-was the co-founder of a space company named UrtheCast and Helios Wire, are two exceptions. Since their startups were bought, both […]
US Government to Approve Provision for Renewable Energy
The US congress current faces a decision-making conundrum over budgetary alignment concerning renewable energy prospects. Last Monday saw Congress passing an energy bill that included spending $35 billion in Pakistani over research and renewable energy development. Likewise, the bill also included tax exemptions, the provision for an additional yeah wind power and another two-year extension […]
The best electric cars for family errands in 2021
Initially, the idea of manufacturing electric vehicles was a scarce topic in the automotive industry. Currently, there are numerous brands from which the consumers can choose. This trend has facilitated the affordability of these vehicles and accelerated their uptake by consumers. Additionally, smart battery technology has made this transition possible. In this article, we’ll be […]
NASA to Postpone Orion Electronics Unit Repair
NASA will not patch a defective Orion spacecraft electronics device successfully finished for the Artemis 1 mission despite deciding that the overall system was sufficiently redundant. NASA reported in a December 17 announcement that it had agreed to be used as is among the 8 spacecraft amounts of data units (PDUs) on the Orion spacecraft to […]
Why wind and solar power help to improve power production around the world
Worldwide, we are heading towards the use of even more sources of renewable energy, thus reducing coal reliance. For some of the major nations in the world, this is particularly so. This attempt is showing to be effective in overcoming the unhealthy air quality situation. Countries such as Britain, Germany, and Australia, for instance, have […]
Hyundai says that by 2025, it will have 23 Electric Vehicles Globally
Hyundai has become the first automaker to an EV-only platform. The company has also revealed that it will manufacture 25 battery-operated electric vehicles before 2025. In 2021, this Electric-Global Modular will be the foundation of Kia EVs and Hyundai. The first electric vehicle to be manufactured is the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which will be used […]
If creative business models are established, the solar energy industry can expand
Southern Africa has sun exposure, accessible land area, and decreasing component prices, meaning the area is well placed to resolve the region’s energy challenges through solar in a sustainable manner. But because of this ability, the region’s solar industry remains largely unexploited. This is particularly the case in residential market, that is frequently ignored based […]
Indonesia focuses on Renewable Energy amid the Coronavirus pandemic
The Coronavirus pandemic has left the world at a vulnerable stage. However, this fallout has given Indonesia a chance to focus on energy security. And this will help the country switch from conventional to renewable sources. During a press conference online, Indonesia Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi stated that Indonesia has multiple breakthroughs, including Biodiesel B30. […]