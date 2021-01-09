Wisconsin City, as well as its school district, set targets for 100% use of renewable power by 2040

Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) today submitted an application with Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSCW) for authorization of an arrangement for an eight-megawatt (MW) solar array in Madison to affiliate with Madison City and the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD). If authorized, the electricity produced by this local clean energy source would expand the usage of green energy by nearly 20 percent in city operations. Madison aims to use clean energies to operate 100 percent of its local activities by 2030. MMSD has set targets to meet 50 percent of all district activities’ electricity requirements with green energy by 2030, 75 percent by 2035, and 100 percent by 2040.

The solar array will generally consist of 28,000 solar panels as well as occupy roughly 53 acres of land in southeast Madison, north of the Dane County’s Rodefeld Landfill. If authorized, NextEra Energy Resources Development, LLC, will build the project. Under Renewable Energy Rider (RER) contracts with MGE, the City would take 5 MW of this output as well as MMSD is going to take 3 MW of the production. It is projected that the project cost is about $ 15.3 million. If authorized, the solar array is scheduled to begin producing electricity by the end of the year 2021.

The City and MMSD also signed separate RER deals with MGE, subject to legal approval. An RER helps MGE work with a major energy buyer to customize a green energy approach to fulfill that consumer’s energy needs. RER consumers are liable for the cost of the solar power plant and the delivery costs to provide the consumer with electricity. By 2030, MGE plans to reach carbon reductions of 65 percent, crushing its goal of a decrease of 40 percent by 2030. MGE is increasing the use of green energies to meet its carbon mitigation targets, engaging consumers in energy conservation and promoting the electrification of transport, both of which are crucial measures defined by the United States to achieve deep decarbonization. Their goals are all linked towards ensuring that we have a carbon-free environment.

Furthermore, they look forward to providing that their goals effect changes to cities, countries, and in future the world at large. Moreover, clean energy is indeed cheaper compared to the traditional methods of generating power. Therefore, venturing into renewable sources of energy will increase revenues and affect the global economy positively.