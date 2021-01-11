With the 3DCERAM ceramic 3D printing tech, Anywaves develops new satellite antennas

The spin-out of the French Space Firm, Anywaves, has used the 3D printing facilities of 3DCERAM to build a modern ceramic antenna for the small satellites. Over an 18-month span, the space firm has designed the GNSS L1/E1 Band antenna which utilizes Zirconia material as well as has a lattice structure to produce the ‘highest radio frequency efficiency’ for the 3DCERAM’s 3D-Aim consulting program. Anywaves is now determining how better to move forward with the component’s development. Anywaves completed a three-step process in partnership with 3D-Aim which brought them from a blank sheet of paper to be prepared for the creation of pieces.

The 18-month process began with a risk study that aimed to evaluate the technological and economic specifications of the Anywaves antenna, as well as the possibilities of malfunction by considering the CAD file of the client mostly during printing, washing, debinding and sintering cycles. Here, to comprehend the right way to manufacture the final element, 3D-Aim printed multiple benchmark components with various lattice architectures. The firms then focused on the CAD file very closely, updating it to incorporate the outcomes of the first step of the procedure to increase technical tolerances, monitor content consistency and more.

The partners have concentrated on the particular initiative in this second level, factoring in effect on print quality, print time and expense, as well as contemplating the scale component to ensure that the item is printed in the correct dimensions and completed with the surface finish necessary. The CAD file was finally considered ready for development with prototypes of the design printed as well as firing experiments done in an attempt to ‘mature’ the design. Anywaves claims the subsequent antenna, with outstanding radiation characteristics, can survive extreme conditions without the thermal protection due to ‘stock selection as well as less feed system soldering.’ Anywaves’ next move is to go into antenna product development, either through the service offering of the 3DCERAM or by continuing to invest in the 3DCERAM printer as well as taking the technology in-house. Additive engineering has been widely used in aerospace for several years now, making news of the 3D printed rockets as well as satellite modules, and even the zero-gravity 3D printer! The aerospace sector, mindful of its potential to minimize costs and improve performance, has long shown its faith in 3D printing technology. For astronauts who need to build replacement parts or even other items in the event of an emergency during their flight, 3D printing is also a fascinating option. Anywaves leapt in any event, moving to 3DCeram’s 3D-AIM program devoted to companies in this competitive market.