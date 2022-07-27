Anker 521 PowerHouse Portable Power Station

They arrive at our market Anker Portable Power Stations, a product that is highly demanded in the United States and that is beginning to wake up in Europe as a result of the tendency to enjoy nature in those remote places where electricity sometimes does not reach. Essential for adventure lovers, they are a suitable solution for caravan trips, or camping, among other possibilities. In any case, a barbecue in the garden or camping near the beach are other solutions provided by this product.

Among Anker’s range of portable stations, one of its latest developments stands out the 521 PowerHouse 256Wh of 80,000mAh capacity. It is a device that offers a resistant design, multiple charging ports and integrated LED lighting, which makes it a solution (it is small in size and light) for situations where there is no access to the electrical network.

capacity and possibilities

With 80,000mAh capacity, this power station integrates the brand’s renowned features to charge small devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, cameras, as well as small appliances such as lamps, mini-fridges, televisions, routers or consoles. The station includes a full AC plug, a 60W USB-C port with Anker’s PowerIQTM and PowerDeliveryTM fast-charging technologies, 2 USB-A ports, and a car-type DC connector.

Autonomy and durability

Its lithium iron phosphate (LiFeP04) battery in the core, along with quality electrical components, ensure stability and optimal durability. The manufacturer guarantees 3,000 charging cycles without losing capacity and a useful life up to 6 times longer compared to other similar products on the market. Thanks to an internal chip and the use of a artificial intelligence algorithm, the station works quietly and is hardly noticeable when it is on.

Operating information

The integrated LCD screen provides real-time information on the status of the station and its load capacity, while the LED light bar provides lighting anywhere and can even be used to generate a distress signal. With power saving mode, the station will automatically turn off when devices are charged and can also be disabled for continuous charging in special situations, such as long time-lapse photography.

Price

The Anker 521 PowerHouse 256Wh can be purchased for €369.99.

Featured Values

Rugged and Long Lasting: Equipped with LiFePO4 batteries for long life, one-piece drop-proof construction and benchmark electrical components ensure durability.

Additional USB-C Port: Lets go of bulky adapters to just need a cable to charge your laptop or other devices and small appliances quickly.

256 Wh capacity: The station has a 256 Wh capacity, making it suitable for charging devices and small appliances.

6 Ports: It has the necessary ports such as 2 AC ports, 2 USB-A ports, a USB-C port and a car connector.

It can be charged at home when energy is cheaper and then used when convenient.