Courtois leads a Real Madrid in London that is waiting for Ancelotti

Thibaut Courtois He is not a conventional footballer. He boasts of being a Real Madrid goalkeeper Sergio Ramos mark on Lisbon the goal in added time that later allowed the real Madrid win the tenth Also, ‘The giraffe’, how he was baptized Sergio Reguilon, speaks with a candor that raises blisters even in the white locker room. Madrid has gone from the ‘Angel’ boxes to ‘Saint Thibaut’. There is no match in which the Belgian does not make a couple of decisive interventions, like against Celta on Saturday in Vigo. Courtois is, along with Benzema, the bastion of the team in recent seasons.

💬 @thibautcourtois: “I hope to continue helping the team, to keep a clean sheet and make important saves.”#UCL pic.twitter.com/1hntwBbkZ0 – Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) April 5, 2022

A podcast with Spotify

The meta always makes headlines before the microphones. As after falling thrashed in the Bernabeu before him Barcelona (0-4), by not hiding his anger: «We have given an unacceptable image. This shield deserves that we always fight. A game can go wrong, but you have to fight. And we stopped doing it in the second half… The result could have been much worse.” Statements that the fans liked more than a locker room that usually washes its dirty laundry inside. However, no one dared to call his attention because the Belgian saves Madrid game after game. A few days ago Courtois premiered his podcast ‘Thibaut Talks’ in Spotifysponsor of Barca. Something uncomfortable for Madrid.

‘Tibu’ decided to return to Spain to have their children close and the Chelsea he sold it to Madrid. upon arrival Julen Lopetegui encouraged competition between Keylor, the Champions League goalkeeper (2016-18), and Courtois, which threw the Belgian off center. Today he is a Madridista benchmark on and off the pitch. Thibaut returns to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea, a club in which he played for four seasons, between 2014 and 2018. But it will not be the first time he has defended the visiting goal, since in 2014 he was key in the red and white classification for the Champions League final with his saves. He was loaned to Athletic for Chelsea, but he played.

These days the Belgian was full of praise in his podcast with the still club of Abramovich: «Chelsea is a special team for me. They helped me to be the goalkeeper that I am. They signed me when I was 18 years old and they gave me the opportunity to go to Atlético, to play in the Premier League and to win it. I still have friends there.” the stands bluehowever, he will receive him harshly and shouts of ‘traitor’ and ‘snake’ (snake), a nickname he gave him when he left.

The Madrid wants to avenge last year’s elimination in the semifinals against the current champion of Europe. Londoners live difficult days due to the departure of Abramovichgiven its proximity to Putin. Despite this, the whites, who expect Ancelotti to test negative for him to travel to London, do not trust and expect a complicated game. “We need to put intensity on it. Last year they eliminated us in the semifinals. This time I hope to go through and win the Championswhich is the greatest thing with a club, ”says the Belgian. Courtois dreams of winning the european cup with Madrid and destiny could cross him with his past, Chelsea in quarters and Athletic in semifinals. But Thibaut lives in the present: “I see the Real Madrid shield and I think: Pinch me! It’s not a dream, is it? I never imagined that one day I could play for Madrid.”