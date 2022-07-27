Doctors ask to eliminate this classic snack from lunches

In Spain, childhood overweight amounts to 40%. And there are more devastating data, as the journalist of this newspaper comments Olga Pereda. The book ‘Nutrition and cancer. What science teaches uscoordinated by Dr. Carlos A. González Svatetz, assures that the processed meat -bacon, botifarra, chistorra, chorizo, sobrassada, cured or cooked ham, turkey cold cuts, black pudding, chorizo, salami…- is responsible for the 1.8% of all tumors. It is a much lower figure than the number of cancers caused by tobacco or alcohol, but it must be taken into account.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared chorizo ​​-and the rest of processed meats- as a group 1 carcinogen. That is, there is enough scientific evidence to affirm that it is related to the development of some types of cancer , such as colorectal.

sporadic consumption

That is why scientists and experts, such as Miquel Porta, recommend spacing out their consumption. “I would not recommend anyone to eat a chorizo ​​sandwich every morning,” said this epidemiologist from Hospital del Mar more than five years ago.

However, the idea is not to be afraid of chorizo, but to leave it for special occasions. And not only because its consumption is associated with cancer, but also because it is associated with obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and premature mortality.

Added to this is the fact that the cold cut sandwich is usually made with white bread. And this contains about 230 kilocalories per 100 grams -the same amount of white rice has 130 kilocalories-, making it an important caloric source.