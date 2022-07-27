Fighting between factions results in at least 10 dead in Syria

The clashes between groups for and against the regime also leave about 20 wounded

At least ten members of the security forces have been killed and around 20 people have been injured this Tuesday in clashes between factions for and against the regime in the cities of Salim and Atil in the province of al Sweida, in southern Syria, as reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The organization, based in London and informants in the Arab country, has indicated on its website that six members of the ‘Raj al Falhot’ faction have been assassinated and four local gunmen opposed to the regime who have assaulted the general headquarters of ‘al Falhot’ have died in the city of Salim, in addition to being injured almost 20 people from both sides.

Sources cited by the Observatory have pointed out that residents and local armed groups in Al Sweida province they have blocked the highway linking Damascus with this province.

The region regularly experiences murders that are mainly the work of local criminal gangs.