The Lakers are mathematically out of the ‘playoffs’

Los Angeles Lakers They were officially out of the fight for a place in the NBA playoffs this Tuesday, after their loss by 121-110 against the phoenix suns and the San Antonio Spurs’ 116-97 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers lost their seventh consecutive game to the Suns and remained eleventh in the Western Conference, with no chance of reaching the Spurs, tenth, who occupy the last place that gives access to the ‘play-in’.

With three days to go before the end of the regular season, the Lakers have a balance of 31-48 to the Spurs 34-45, even in the event of a final draw, the Texans would stay ahead thanks to the best results achieved in the Western Conference.

Only mathematics was missing to condemn the Lakers to end their season early and the debacle materialized this Tuesday, when the Spurs confirmed their excellent form with a great victory in Denver and forced Los Angeles, without the injured LeBron James , to win on the field of the best team in the NBA, the Suns. And logic prevailed. The Lakers competed with commitment and maintained a substantial balance at halftime, but the different value of the teams emerged in the second half, completely dominated by the Suns.

NBA champions in 2020, when they were crowned in the Orlando bubble in the finals against the Miami Heat, and eliminated by the Suns in the first round of the playoffs, the Lakers hit rock bottom this year. Not even the extraordinary personal season of LeBron, who at 37 years old sports an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, was enough to qualify the limits of a group that failed to become a team.

Already officially out of contention for the ‘play-in’, the mini-tournament that delivers the last two tickets for the playoffs, the games against the Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets will only serve for statistics.