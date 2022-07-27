The rebound in alcoholism that the pandemic brought is beginning to recede

In 2020, in the midst of the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic, while half of humanity was confined to contain the expansion of the first great wave of coronavirus infections, the consumption of alcoholic beverages increased in many homes. Only in the first weeks of the quarantine, the beer sales in Spain grew by 78%, that of wine did 63% and that of high-grade alcoholic beverages, 37%. In Catalonia, risky consumption of alcohol also rose considerably during the ‘boom’ of the pandemic. A year later, well into 2021, this harmful habit went down again up to being in the pre-pandemic levels.

According to the last l’Health Survey of Catalonia (ESCA), one year after the start of the covid-19 health crisis, risky alcohol consumption among population from 15 years It stands at almost 5% on average. In this statistic, they stand out more than them. The 7.7% of men admits risky alcohol consumption, compared to 2.2% of women who claim to fit into this habit.

Everything points to the downward trend in both genders, although it seems to fall more slowly among men than among women, as can be deduced from a study based on 4,827 interviews people residing in Catalonia, presented this Tuesday by representatives of the ‘ministry’ of Health.

Mental health

The great survey of state of health of the Catalans it also throws a bittersweet balance on mental health issues. On the positive side of the balance, the records show a slight improvement in the subjective perception of emotional well-being. In 2019, 22.2% of men Y 30.1% of women They reported having emotional distress. Two years later, this percentage has dropped to 17% for men and 27.9% for women.

On the other side of the scale, everything indicates that other aspects of mental health have worsened. The survey, for example, indicates that close to 9% of the Catalan population suffers from moderate or severe depression. This figure, higher among women than among men, has increased as a result of the pandemic. In 2019, 4.7% of them and 9.6% of them suffered from this disease. In 2021, after a year of health crisis, this diagnosis reached 5.7% of men and 12.2% of women.

Another worrying indicator, and one that has been on the rise since 2015, has to do with the mental health of children under 14 years of age. According to this latest survey, the probability of having a mental health problem now affects about 9% of infants of this strip. In relation to these figures, those responsible for the ‘ministry’ of Health have recalled the deployment of measures such as, for example, the plan for the prevention of suicide in Catalonia.

Health condition

Broadly speaking, according to this survey, the Catalans say they are satisfied with their state of health. 80% of those surveyed say they are in good health. The breakdown of this percentage shows, yes, a huge gap of almost 12% difference between the perception of the most favored social classes and those most precarious.

Among the health problems of greatest concern are overweight and obesity. almost the half of the Catalan population is overweight. Specifically, 35.3% are overweight and 14.8% obese. Among children, it is estimated that one in four children between the ages of six and 12 is overweight. Obesity figures in this range reach 14% and, according to the records, everything indicates that this number will continue to rise in the coming years.