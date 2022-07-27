The recommendations of the Spanish Medicines Agency when taking paracetamol

The paracetamol It’s one of the medicines most used in Spain, for its effectiveness What analgesic (for symptoms of soft pain Y moderate) Y antipyretic (state feverish).
The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) indicates that unknown the mechanism exact of actionbut what mainly acts at the level of Central Nervous System.
More than 15 years
-
It is suitable for Adults Y teenagers of over 15 years Y 50 kg.
-
discourage a prolonged use of high doses because it increases the risk of liver damage.
-
The AEMPS recommends that No I know eat food with the medicine if you are looking for a relief of pain plus Quickespecially if it is high in carbohydrates.
-
You have to put special attention in No drink plus of a medicine with paracetamol for avoid poisoning.
-
Look out If you have it allergy to the main asset oa some of the accessories of drug.
-
Do not administer more than two grams to the day in chronic alcoholics.
-
In pregnant people either infants must have caution when taking it. Although generally not East contraindicatedthe best is always Consult with the specialist.
-
Nope one has been detected influence enough significant at the time of ride either use machines.