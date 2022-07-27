Toshiba Canvio Ready External Storage Drive

The company Toshiba is well known for its storage products whose offer is growing both in range and in capacity, in fact the brand recently announced that it was expanding the capacity of its popular Canvio family with versions up to 4 TB, especially thinking of users who need to store large files and keep backup copies of your data. Change Ready has benefited from this capacity expansion policy and, of course, they support operating systems windows and mac and are compatible with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0.

For end users (not companies) and in order to keep vacation photos and videos safe, it is recommended to download them from the photo/video camera or mobile phone and make a backup, for which it would be version is enough 2TB Camo Ready, a disk that is optimal for saving space on the main devices and, at the same time, having copies saved. The best way to safeguard information and prevent it from being lost.

Design

The Canvio Ready family of hard drives have a sleek and slim design and combine practical features such as a ramp-loading design to prevent internal wear, functionality plug and play and a flexible range of capacity options: 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB. 3TB and now also 4TB.

Available in colors like black or red.

Odds

The external hard drive (HDD), Canvio Ready 2TB It provides remarkable transfer speed and an ergonomic and compact design that makes it easy to move and store files, but above all to keep them safe.

It has a USB 3.0 connection and is compatible with the USB 2.0 standard. Thus, the maximum possible transfer speed is available, up to 5Gbit/s and, at the same time, the drive can be used in older devices, and continue to do so if the user decides to upgrade such hardware. It’s a plug-and-play drive, so it works instantly with any Microsoft product, without the need to install anything. software additional.

The device in use

It is a reliable and robust drive for backing up or storing important files. Includes an anti-shock sensor to keep data safe. It is compact, easy and fast.

It includes a ramp loading design that prevents damage to the disc while in motion and a sensor of shock that interrupts the power supply to protect data in case of physical exertion.

Featured Advantages

A place for all of this summer’s files and more, depending on the capacity chosen. It is available in a range of sizes up to 4TB.

It is a secure and fast device with high transfer speeds of up to 5 Gbit/s.

Ready for plug and playno additional settings are needed.

Specifications Toshiba Canvio Ready

HDD size: 2.5″

HDD Capacity: 2000GB

File format system: NTFS

Maximum data transfer rate: 5000 Mbit/s

USB Connector: Micro-USB B

USB version: 3.2 Gen 1 (3.1 Gen 1)

Product Color: Black/Red

Plug and Play: Yes

Supported Windows OS: Yes

Bus powered: USB

Weight and measurements

Width: 78mm

Depth: 109mm

Height: 14mm

Weight: 149g

Cables included: USB type A

2TB model price: about 80 euros

Summary of benefits

two-tone finish

simple installation

Drag-and-drop file storage

Ready to store. very fast transfer

Shock resistant